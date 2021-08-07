Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $82.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.31. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $88.17.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

