FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Cut by KeyCorp

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.20.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.23.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $197.00 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $115.28 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.11.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 105.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

