FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will earn $13.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $215.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,347,000 after purchasing an additional 869,077 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after purchasing an additional 649,098 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,109,000 after purchasing an additional 559,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $117,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

