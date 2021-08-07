Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Decreased by Analyst

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $487.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 131,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

