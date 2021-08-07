SVB Leerink Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.83) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.12). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.68) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.45) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.63%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RARE. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.11. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 175.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 152,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,990 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 217,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

