CNA Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CNA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CNA opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 57.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 593.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

