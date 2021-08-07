Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,205.94

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,205.94 ($15.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($16.85). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.85), with a volume of 16,392 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ergomed in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Numis Securities raised shares of Ergomed to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,330 ($17.38) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,205.94. The company has a market capitalization of £629.95 million and a P/E ratio of 67.19.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

