Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.47

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and traded as high as $29.61. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 192 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47.

About Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.