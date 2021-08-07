Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.71. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 13,400 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.44% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

