De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.36). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35), with a volume of 132,026 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of De La Rue in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 179. The company has a market capitalization of £351.24 million and a PE ratio of 52.94.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

