De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.36). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35), with a volume of 132,026 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of De La Rue in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 179. The company has a market capitalization of £351.24 million and a PE ratio of 52.94.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

