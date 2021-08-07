Critical Contrast: AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and Professional Diversity Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $1.45 billion 14.74 -$125.19 million N/A N/A Professional Diversity Network $4.46 million 4.38 -$4.35 million N/A N/A

Professional Diversity Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and Professional Diversity Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin N/A N/A N/A Professional Diversity Network -73.21% -161.42% -46.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AppLovin and Professional Diversity Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 1 1 10 0 2.75 Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppLovin presently has a consensus price target of $76.27, suggesting a potential upside of 30.05%. Given AppLovin’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AppLovin beats Professional Diversity Network on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups. The NAPW Network segment refers to women-only professional networking organization. The Corporate Overhead refers to operating expenses. The company was founded by Rudy Martinez on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

