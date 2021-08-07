Credit Suisse Group Cuts Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $138.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $151.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WWD. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD stock opened at $113.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.10. Woodward has a 52-week low of $74.34 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,953. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Woodward by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Woodward by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.