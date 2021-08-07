Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $256.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $253.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.33.

NYSE:MOH opened at $265.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.20. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $283.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,946 shares of company stock worth $2,639,071. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

