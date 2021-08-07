B. Riley Increases Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $108.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.27.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52-week low of $63.32 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,983 shares of company stock worth $4,954,165. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Trex by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trex by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

