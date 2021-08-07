Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Chuy's alerts:

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 2.19. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,069. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.