DA Davidson Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. DA Davidson currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.