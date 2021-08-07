Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.85 on Friday. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $277,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $281,786.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,418,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,334 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medallia by 6,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 938,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medallia by 4,325.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 807,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter worth $22,592,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 666,054 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

