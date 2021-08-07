ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Barclays

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $67.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $549,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $47,400,937.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,400,937.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250,363 shares of company stock valued at $574,380,685. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

