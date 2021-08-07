Barclays Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €41.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.19 ($46.10).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

