Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.38 ($82.80).

ETR:FME opened at €67.26 ($79.13) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €68.40. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €77.10 ($90.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

