Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.20 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBK. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.84 ($6.87).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.31 ($6.25) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52-week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.97.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

