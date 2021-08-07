Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Boosted by B. Riley

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carter’s in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.14. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

