Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kforce in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Kforce’s FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.72%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $60.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth about $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kforce by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 142,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after acquiring an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 88,420 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

