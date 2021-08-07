Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for L.B. Foster Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L.B. Foster in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $194.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.03. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $19.47.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 2.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in L.B. Foster in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.