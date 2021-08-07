Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 54.18%.

HLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:HLF opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.