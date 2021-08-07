Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.39. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,229,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 577,786 shares of company stock worth $37,394,883. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

