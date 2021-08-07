Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.16.
Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
