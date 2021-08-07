Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.16.

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

