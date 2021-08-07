Royal Bank of Canada Increases Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target to C$46.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Empire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Empire stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Empire has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

