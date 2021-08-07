Siemens Energy’s (SMEGF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Energy has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

