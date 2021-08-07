Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) to Sell

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ASM stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $103.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 103.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the first quarter worth $42,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

