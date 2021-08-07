JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €89.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €89.00 ($104.71) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €89.59 ($105.41).

Shares of HFG opened at €76.10 ($89.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a fifty-two week high of €89.10 ($104.82).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

