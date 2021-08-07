Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.25 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $3,281,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

