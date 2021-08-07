Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) vs. Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Head to Head Analysis

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Prosus pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Prosus pays out 2.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Agricultural Bank of China and Prosus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agricultural Bank of China 1 0 1 0 2.00 Prosus 0 1 7 0 2.88

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Prosus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Prosus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agricultural Bank of China 20.55% 10.18% 0.81% Prosus N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Prosus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agricultural Bank of China $148.13 billion 0.77 $31.29 billion N/A N/A Prosus $5.12 billion 26.99 $7.45 billion $0.70 24.23

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Prosus.

Summary

Agricultural Bank of China beats Prosus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; personal and online, telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; assets custodian services; debt-to-equity swap and related services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 22,938 branches in China; 13 overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and four overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, and Sao Paulo. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. is a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

