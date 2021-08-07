Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.55. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 80,502 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $53,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,385.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

