Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €7.35 ($8.65). Ceconomy shares last traded at €7.35 ($8.65), with a volume of 1,096 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CEC1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on Ceconomy in a report on Friday, July 9th. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceconomy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.08 ($5.98).

The company has a market cap of $18.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.52.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

