Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,345 ($43.70). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,265 ($42.66), with a volume of 15,522 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CKN. started coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 3,428 ($44.79) to GBX 4,110 ($53.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, started coverage on Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,157.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £993.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

