Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.32. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$5.21, with a volume of 19,059 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNE. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.40. The stock has a market cap of C$174.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,271,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,010,119.65. Insiders purchased a total of 36,100 shares of company stock valued at $174,569 over the last 90 days.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

