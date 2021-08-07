Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) to “Buy”

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

BZZUF opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

