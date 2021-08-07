Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a market perfom rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.36.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$38.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.98. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$25.17 and a 52 week high of C$38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The firm has a market cap of C$35.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

