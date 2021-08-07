CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Get CEMEX alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CX. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

CX opened at $7.94 on Thursday. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $7,388,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,407,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 141,642 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 12.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 13.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEMEX (CX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.