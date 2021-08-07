Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Sell

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.18 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $58.14 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.60.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $562,761,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,413,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,099,000 after buying an additional 322,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 888.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 121,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 640,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,960,000 after buying an additional 74,632 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

