eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $49.09 on Thursday. eXp World has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 208.89 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,377,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,485,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,700 shares of company stock worth $9,701,140. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

