Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to Sell

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $533.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $48,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Street Properties

