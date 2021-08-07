Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.59.

Shares of MGY opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 24.00%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 114,303 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

