Louisiana-Pacific Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

