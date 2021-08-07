Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $462.06 million, a PE ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a current ratio of 26.57. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47.

AVDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.