Sealed Air Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

NYSE SEE opened at $58.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.