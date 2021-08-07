Epizyme (EPZM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Epizyme to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. Epizyme’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Epizyme to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPZM opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Epizyme has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

