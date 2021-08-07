Critical Survey: Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) versus Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.01, meaning that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensient Technologies has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Sensient Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 0.91% 10.90% 6.26% Sensient Technologies 8.55% 13.40% 7.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Sensient Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.42 -$15.12 million $0.08 64.50 Sensient Technologies $1.33 billion 2.76 $109.47 million $2.79 31.23

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alto Ingredients. Sensient Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Alto Ingredients and Sensient Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sensient Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.80%. Sensient Technologies has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.31%. Given Alto Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Sensient Technologies.

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Alto Ingredients on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients. The Color segment comprises of natural and synthetic color solutions for the food and beverage, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and industrial markets. The Asia Pacific segment markets product lines in the Pacific Rim under the Sensient name. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

