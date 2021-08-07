1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $40.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1Life Healthcare traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.53. 22,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,314,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

